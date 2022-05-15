BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County firefighters are invited for a special treat this week.

Serenity Spa at the Sheraton in the Grand Lagoon is hosting an appreciation week for active firefighters in Bay County.

The spa is offering local firefighters and their spouses buy-one-get-one 50 percent off spa services, along with complimentary spa day passes, all week long.

Serenity Spa said this is their big “Thank You” to the first responders who helped battle the Chipola Complex Wildfires back in early March.

