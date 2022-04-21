BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County law enforcement is fighting crime in real-time with help from businesses and residents.

The Bay Real-time Operations Center or BAYROC, at the Bay County Sherriff’s Office, has already proven its effectiveness in the last few weeks. The system counts on the participation of residents with surveillance systems.

“It’s kind of like what was said by a previous sheriff, this is cheating,” BCSO inspector Jon Morris.

Morris said deputies are using the BAYROC to fight crime faster than before.

“Video off of a camera system or even if it a picture of an individual we are able to get that information to the people in the field as soon as possible,” Morris said. “Before sometimes they had to wait, get to a call then get information from a call there.”

It’s been useful to start investigations before officers arrive, especially during recent spring break crimes.

“Where there was an individual that was, unfortunately, run over and killed, we were able to take really small tidbits of information off of footage that was there,” he said. “By utilizing camera footage and by utilizing license plate readers, within 20 minutes, we believe we had the suspect vehicle identified.”

Now there is an addition that could be a game-changer.

“Businesses can purchase something called camera core and what that is is a little box that sits at a business or whatever and it’s secure on a web-based,” Morris said. “We are the only ones that have access to it and you share what cameras we can have access to and it allows us to live camera access if we need that for something.”

Some downtown businesses have signed up for the Fusus camera system. Residents can also register home cameras for free.

With these cameras registered in Fusus, they can then be shared from the bay county sheriff’s office to neighboring agencies as well.

“If homicide or robbery or something happened in a certain area the officers are going to come to knock on your door probably anyway if they notice that you have a camera so what this is doing is speeding the time down,” Morris said.

Morris said they would only have access to personal camera recordings sent to them directly.

“And I think that will help reduce crime,” he said.

The BAYROC will be working with homeowners associations and schools to register their cameras.