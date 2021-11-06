Bay Co. Council on Aging hosts fall festival fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Council on Aging held their annual family-favorite fall festival fundraiser on Saturday.

This is the first time in two years the event has been held due to the pandemic. However, they said this may be the biggest turnout ever.

“I love that the turnout is great… we have so many people here,” CEO Beth Coulliette said.

Coulliette said she enjoys being able to help out the older generation in the community, especially through events like this.

“I feel very humbled and very blessed to be able to help seniors to stay at home, in their own home in their own community with their own families, and to avoid institutional placement or nursing home placement,” Coulliette said. “Sometimes all they need is a little bit of help to be able to be independent and to choose where they want to live.”

This is the 38th year the Council on Aging has held the festival fundraiser.

Some of the activities held at Saturday’s festival include a pancake breakfast provided by the Kiwanis Club, an opening ceremony by Mosley High School’s JROTC, car raffles, silent auctions and a chicken dinner.

COO Andrea Marsh said the organization raised thousands of dollars just from the car raffle alone.

It’s all for an important cause.

“Every dollar we raise, we get $9 from the federal government in grants to provide services to senior adults in the community,” Marsh said.

Some of those services include Meals on Wheels, respite care, and in-home services for senior citizens.

