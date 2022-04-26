BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Bay County charter schools are asking for funding from Bay District Schools.

Administrators from Palm Bay Academy and Bay Haven Charter Academy brought up the issue during Tuesday’s Bay District school board meeting.

The two charter school leaders aired their grievances about the lack of half-cent sales tax revenue streams for their schools.

“It’s important to charter schools to be like the district,” Executive Director of Palm Bay Academy Ron Danzey said. “We are all strapped financially sometimes, and the way education funded in is in different silos, and you can spend some money on some other things. Half-cent sales tax goes for facilities and technology upgrades. We need that revenue stream just like the district.”

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said it’s not that simple.

“You need a funding source, we need a funding source to give it to you,” Husfelt told the charter school administrators. “What I prefer is the state just deal directly with you guys, because, well, you can spend money on things we can’t.”

Bay County voters passed the first half-cent sales tax referendum for schools in the late 1990s. It’s been renewed several times, the last being in 2018.

But it never included charter schools.

“Oddly enough, in 2020 I believe it was, the state legislature passed a new statute that said if you had a referendum, you have to include charter schools,” Danzey said. “So if we were doing this today, there wouldn’t even be a discussion. The school board has to do it. But since the referendum was done in 2018, so far, they have chosen not to share on an annual basis the half-cent sales tax.”

However, the charter schools are able to ask Bay District Schools for some of that half-cent sales tax funding for special projects.

“We would like, instead of having to come to the district with a special project, just have a revenue stream year in and year out for the half-cent sales tax,” Danzey said. “That would be what we want and we’ll see if we can have some middle ground somewhere.”

Board members unanimously agreed to hold a workshop meeting with the charter schools to discuss the issue further, but they have not said when that workshop will take place.