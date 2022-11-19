PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every year, the local business community takes time to thank the men and women who put their lives on the line, each and every day.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held it’s annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon Friday at the FSU Panama City campus.

The program highlights the different local agencies and all of the people who work there.

One of the highlights is the service awards.

The law enforcement officer of the year is Lt. Billy Carstarphen with the Panama City Police Department.

Firefighter of the year went to the entire Florida Forest Service for fighting this spring’s wildfires.

“This event every year that the chamber puts on, the First Responder Appreciation Luncheon is always just so uplifting to us as first responders to know that we’ve got that community support and the community business support,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “So, again, best place in the world to be a first responder is Bay County.”

This year’s guest speaker was New Orleans emergency medical technician Lindsay Fealko, who was featured on the A&E reality series “Nightwatch.”