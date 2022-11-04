BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When it comes to active shooter situations, most people think of schools, but what about the workplace?

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held a workplace active shooter training event during it’s First Friday meeting.

Gulf Coast State College Director of Operations David Thomasee taught members about a program developed by the Department of Homeland Security.

The technique is a simple three-step process to keep you safe during an active shooter event. It’s called Run. Hide. Fight.

“You need a plan and as silly as it sounds, often a bad plan is better than no plan because then at least you’re doing something,” Thomasee said. “And so this is really just to sort of give them an overview and start giving them some direction for plans that can be made in their work environment, using the things that are around them to try and keep them safe should this ever happen.”

Thomasee said they provide active shooter training to local organizations for free.