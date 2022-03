PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its annual block party on Thursday.

There will be activities for families, along with the iconic and competitive Bed Races down 5th Street.

The event is free, and the whole community is invited to attend.

It will feature live music and a big barbeque for guests.

The party is set to start at 5 p.m.