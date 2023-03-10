PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The local business community is getting more involved in the school system.

This year’s Bay County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Bay class is trying to link chamber businesses with area schools for sponsorships.

The class sent an online survey to members Thursday to gauge their level of interest. They already received more than 100 responses.

The next step is to survey area schools.

Claire Sherman with Lamar Advertising is Leadership Bay’s steering committee chair.

She said Lamar will sponsor Cedar Grove Elementary due to their close proximity.

“We chose Cedar Grove Elementary because it’s just a few blocks from our local office so we could hop over there and help with bus line duties,” Sherman said. “We could go over there and help build a stage for their upcoming school play. We can do a multitude of activities with that school because it’s in close proximity to us.”

Businesses can help schools with classroom supply drives, volunteer hours, or monetary donations.

To find a link to the survey, head to the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.