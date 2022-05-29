BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s biannual waste amnesty days will begin Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at the Steelfield landfill off of State Road 79.

Residents can drop off their yard debris, household garbage and hazardous waste at no charge.

If you’re wanting to take advantage of the waste amnesty days, proof of residency is required and tipping fees will not be waived for commercial customers.

Anything that arrives in commercial vehicles or trailers will be assumed to be commercial and are subject to tipping fees.

Appliances, construction and demolition debris, trash, household hazardous waste, small engine devices like lawnmowers and weed eaters, tires, yard debris and recyclables will be accepted.

