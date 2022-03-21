BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – A local nonprofit is now helping some St. Andrews residents after an EF-2 tornado came through the area on Friday.

The tornado touched down along Wilmont Avenue and 17th Street before traveling along Frankford Avenue.

It was a terrifying moment for some St. Andrews residents. Strong winds from a tornado whipped against many homes.

“All I could do was hang onto the bathroom sink,” tornado victim Lisa Graziano said.

The National Weather Service and the Florida Department of Emergency Services used drone footage to assess the area.

“While the damage was severe for the affected homes, it wasn’t widespread enough to become a declared event,” Bay County Public Information Officer Valerie Sale said. “So people who were impacted by the storm need to reach out to their insurance carriers.”

Those who need immediate assistance can reach out to Rebuild Bay County. Their offices are temporarily located at AD Harris Learning Village in Downtown Panama City.

When it comes to severe weather, county leaders want all to be prepared.

“Bay County is a large county, we don’t have tornado sirens,” Sale said. “They aren’t cost-effective, but we do have an effective means of notifications, and that’s Alert Bay.”

All county residents can sign up for Alert Bay. Sale said this is the fastest way to receive notification alerts during emergencies. The county used Alert Bay to notify residents potentially in harm’s way when the March wildfires were actively burning.

Bay County officials are still actively assessing damages in the Callaway and St. Andrews areas that were affected from the past few weeks. But if you need financial assistance or help to find a temporary home, visit Rebuild Bay.

In emergencies, you can also use our mobile app 13Now, which can be downloaded in the app store.