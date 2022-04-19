BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County affordable housing program is increasing down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers from $50,000 to $75,000.

At Tuesdays Bay County Commission meeting, the housing program manager Tammy Harris spoke to the board saying how clients they have worked with have experienced a gap of $25,000 when searching for homes.

Commissioner Doug Moore said with this increase should help clients find homes in the $200,000 to $225,000 range.

“Considering we’ve had this program for such a short time and we’ve already encumbered and obligated $3 million of the initial $17 million in just a couple of months and with us revising this it’s expanding the opportunities and I’m excited about the applications we are receiving,” Moore said.

The Bay County affordable housing program kicked off in December. They have had 19 closings so far. There are another 11 under contract and 31 looking.

If you are interested in finding affordable housing visit the county website to apply.