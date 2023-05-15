PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay Building Industries Association handed out 28 scholarships to Bay County students at the Captain Anderson’s Event Center Monday.

Each scholarship was $850 which is about $29,000 total. The money to fund the scholarships came from a house that was built and sold by the BBIA.

BBIA President Marty Perrett says he hopes these scholarships will entice local students to stay in the area.

“Bay County is still wide open,” said Perrett. “So we need the workforce. And I preach this when I go in and talk to local high schools at their graduation ceremonies and I tell the kids, stay in Bay County, we want you here you know, we love you. This is your community and you should love it. So, you know, it’s that’s what we’re here for, Bay County.”

The BBIA was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 National Homes Grand Prize in the U.S.