BASIC NWFL, Inc. to hold World Aids Day vigil at St. Andrews Episcopal Church

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Wednesday, Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and to increase awareness of the AIDS pandemic, BASIC NWFL, Inc. is teaming up with the St. Andrews Episcopal Church to hold a World AIDS Day vigil.

The vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church off Baker Court in Panama City. Mayor Greg Brudnicki will read the proclamation, while Rev. Dr. John Wade will be the keynote speaker for the event.

World AIDS Day has been recognized on Dec. 1 since 1988. This year, the World AIDS Day Vigil also coincides with the 32nd anniversary of BASIC NWFL, Inc. Project Director, Valerie Hutchison, said BASIC NWFL, Inc. is a volunteer-based organization that serves Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Jackson, Holmes and Washington counties. They assist those living with HIV/AIDS, their families and friends, and provide awareness, education and prevention information to residents.

If you are unable to attend in person, the service will be available on the St. Andrews Episcopal Church Facebook page.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 BASIC will be one of the organizations present at a community health fair. The free event will be held in the parking lot of the Grocery Outlet in Callaway from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

PanCare, BASIC, the Department of Health, and several community partners will be at the event providing dental services, medical services, HIV testing, and more. There will also be free food, a live DJ, and giveaways.