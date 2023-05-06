PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For decades the Panama City Beach Police Department has held a motorcycle parade during Thunderbeach weekend.

After Sergeant Kevin Kight was shot and killed during spring break in 2005, the department decided to have the parade in his honor.

“Kevin pulled somebody over innocently doing his job. And this guy had a gun in his hand,” Parade organizer Josie Ferraioli said. “Even though he was wearing a bulletproof vest, he still got killed.”

Nearly 20 years later, riders still remember Kight along with other first responders and military personnel who have died on the job.

“It’s an honor that they are still remembered,” Kight’s widow Christina Kight-McVay said. “And it also helps remind people to be cautious with stuff. And then it’s still happening, unfortunately. The ride in May is perfectly timed, in my opinion, because it’s right before the start of National Police Week, which is the week where the nation honors and remember the fallen.”

Kight-McVay said her former husband was a pillar in the community.

“He was everybody’s friend. He helped everybody,” Kight-McVay said. “He was the greatest.”

Event coordinator Josie Ferraioli said more bikers are turning out each year. Bringing them back to pre-covid numbers.

Ferraioli said there were more than 150 riders at this year’s event who helped raised nearly a $1000 in donations.

“We started raising money for PCB police as cops and kids, and we’ve been collecting it ever since,” Ferraioli said. “Thunderbeach has taken it over. I’ve running it for them, and now I’m trying to get the police involved.”

Ferraioli said next year they to have the parade route span all of Front Beach Road.