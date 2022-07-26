BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning local families about a scam that targets children.

Deputies said scammers are messaging kids on social media and starting online “friendships” with them. Once trust is gained, the scammers encourage the kids to send inappropriate photos of themselves, they added.

The scammers later demand money in exchange for not sending the inappropriate photos to the child’s friends and family, according to BCSO. Investigators said the scammers often send the pictures even after receiving the money.

BCSO is asking parents to talk to their children about the dangers of interacting with strangers online. Also, children and young adults should be reminded that they should not send any photo of themselves that they would not want people in their close circle to see.

If anyone has been a victim of this scam, they are asked to contact BCSO.