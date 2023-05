BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are searching the East Bay near the DuPont Bridge for a boater who fell overboard, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A spokesperson with FWC said a boater fell off a vessel. FWC dive teams are on the scene searching for the boater.

FWC will be in charge of this investigation. If any more information is released we will update our story.