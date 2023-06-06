BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are investigating a jet crash in Bay County Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at about 8:00 p.m. at Northwest Florida Beach International Airport.

According to Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan, the pilot of a privately owned Falcon jet was landing at the airport when something went wrong.

McClellan said the jet ran off the end of the runway.

There were reportedly a total of five people onboard. None of them were injured.

The condition of the jet and the cause of the accident are unknown at this time.

The airport shut down the runway for about an hour while authorities secured the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board said they will send a team to handle the investigation.

News 13 will have the latest details as soon as they are available.