PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This weekend Public Eye Soar is back at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City with roughly 200 artists displaying their work.

You can walk around the campus for free from 6 to 10 p.m. on both Friday, November 10th, and Saturday, November 11th.

The 10th installment of the gallery will feature work from artists around the world, interactive art activities, and live musical performances.

This makes Public Eye Soar different from other art shows and gives guests the freedom to explore.

“Public Eye Soar is not an art gallery in the traditional sense,” said Public Eye Soar organizer Margaret Webster. “It’s an opportunity for you to walk through, be immersed in the art, and then also kind of be creative and make your own art, do some interactive things. So it’s kind of a passive, active opportunity to have fun and be surrounded by all of this art.”

If you are interested in participating in next year’s Public Eye Soar you can submit your work between August 1st and October 1st on the Public Eye Soar’s website.

They will even shoot your art for you for free.