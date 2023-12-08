BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With a new year approaching, many people will resolve to create a new or better life for themselves. Several local agencies would like to talk to you if that includes a new job.

Bay District Schools currently have about 75 positions open. They range from teachers to para-professionals, and bus drivers.

“It’s a great time to start the process now and kind of maybe have an interview before Christmas or right after Christmas and for teaching positions, we do want to stress that we’re always looking for people that are looking for a way to give back to their community,” Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said.

Working for Bay District Schools has its benefits.

“We have a wellness clinic that is accessible to our employees that’s completely free and so if an employee sees one of the physicians or nurse practitioners at the wellness center and needs a medication nine times out of ten, they have that medication on-site, they’re able to give that to the employee for free,” Michalik said.

Bay County Government Center is also hiring. They have about 15 positions available. Including the Landfill, Building Services, Animal Services, Roads and Bridges, and Emergency Services departments.

What we expect for you if you’re applying for the county, is that you are a hard worker you’re not only looking to help our community, but you’re wanting to grow and develop professionally with us. And you see yourself here long-term

County employees say working for them gives you a second family.

“A lot of organizations just see you as a number. You’re not really a number here. The county, we know your names, faces.”

Click here for more information about jobs at Bay District schools. Click this link to find out about Bay County Government Center opportunities.