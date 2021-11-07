Another weeklong waste amnesty days begins Monday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Starting Monday, Bay County will hold another weeklong waste amnesty days.

This is to help those who may need another opportunity to clean up their property after this year’s heavy rainfall.

All week long residents can bring things like yard debris, household garbage, and hazardous waste to Steelfield landfill free of charge.

Local groups hold holiday toy drive to help Bay Co. children in need

Drop off times are from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Monday, November 8 and going until November 13.

This is only open to Bay County residents. Proof of residency is required.

The following materials will be accepted:

• Appliances (air conditioners, dryers, stoves, washing machines, etc.)

• Construction and demolition debris (concrete, lumber, sheet rock, etc.)

• Trash (kitchen garbage, furniture, carpet, clothes, etc.)

• Household hazardous waste (pesticides, paints, used oil, fluorescent tubes, antifreeze, etc.)

• Small engine containing devices (lawn mowers, weed eaters, edgers, etc.)

• Tires (up to 10)

• Yard debris (grass clippings, leaves, tree trimmings, etc.)

• Recyclables (batteries, paper, plastic, metals, computers, cell phones, etc.)