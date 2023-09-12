PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus made its way to the Gulf Coast State College Panama City campus earlier today.

There they offered advice on what to do with friends or family who have Alzheimer’s when preparing for a hurricane.

The most important tips to know include planning a few days in advance of a natural disaster, doing your homework on shelters to make sure they can accommodate those with the disease and always having an updated picture of your friend or family member on hand.

The main purpose the bus serves is to spread awareness surrounding the disease.

“We’re trying to raise awareness, letting people know that they don’t have to go through the disease process by themselves, that we’re here to help,” said Brain Bus Program Manager Rob Harris. “We don’t charge for any of our services on the care and support. Then also to bring awareness to how you can help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and then why you would want to have a conversation with the doctor if you are showing signs of memory loss.”

The Brain Bus is set to make a stop at Holmes Council on Aging on Wednesday, September 13th from 9 to 11 a.m.

On Thursday, September 14th the bus will travel to the Washington County Library from 9 to 11 a.m. and Niceville Walmart from 2 to 4 p.m.