BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every other year those who attended Rosenwald High School before it was integrated in 1968 come together for a reunion.

One of the biggest events of the three-day gathering is the parade on Saturday morning.

This year graduates as far back as the class of 1942 rode in the parade.

The current Rosenwald High School cheerleading team also turned out to show support.

Parade Coordinator George Hines Junior says the tradition goes back over 20 years.

“All alumni roles in my high school, the only solid black high school in the county for years. And then when they integrated, we all went different ways”, Parade coordinator George Hines Jr. said. “And we come back every other year and we do an annual alumni association parade, party picnic. We had a weekend.”

The parade extended from the Glenwood Community Center to Rosenwald Highschool where the weekend of rejoicing continued with a fish fry.

Tomorrow they’ll wrap up the weekend by going to church and then enjoying one last meal together before hitting the road.