BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Auburn, Alabama man is in the Bay County jail, accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with a young girl.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Noles Wesley Horne Tuesday. They believe Horne and the girl engaged in sex at least 10 times dating back to January 2021.

Authorities said they uncovered videos and other evidence against Horne while investigating human trafficking of the underage female victim.

A judge set Horne’s bond at $150,000 on one count each of lewd or lascivious conduct and lewd or lascivious battery.