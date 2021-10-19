Adoption fees waived at Bay County Animal Shelter until Tuesday

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Animal Shelter is overloaded with dogs and shelter workers need your help.

They’re waiving all adoption fees so they can find forever homes and empty the shelter.

Bay County resident Paul Zeuschner came to the animal shelter Tuesday, searching for a new best friend. He found two-year-old Leroy.

“When I first went up to the crate he just started licking my hand and when I took him outside he kept jumping all over me,” Zeuschner said. “He got mud all over me but right away he just fit.”

Zeuschner said his family has always had rescues and he fell in love with those puppy dog eyes.

“It’s always been done in my family,” Zeuschner said. “You know that you’re saving one and sometimes you just need a friend.”

Bay County Animal Shelter staff members need a lot more people looking to add a new addition to the family and now is a perfect time.

The shelter will hold an “empty the shelter” event starting Thursday and going until Tuesday. You can adopt any pet and all adoption fees will be waived.

Animal Control Division Manager Kathy Beatson said in the last few weeks the shelter has seen a huge increase in animals coming in.

“Last week we worked with the City of Parker,” Beatson said. “There was an abandonment case where we ended up taking in 18 dogs in one day so we are just packed full.”

Right now the shelter has 76 dogs. The capacity limit is 100. The shelter has dogs of all sizes and ages up for adoption.

“All of our animals are spayed and neutered, they have a microchip, they have all of their vaccinations, their age-appropriate vaccinations, they’ve been heartworm tested,” Beatson said.

Go to the Bay County Animal Shelters website to see a list of all the dogs available for adoption.