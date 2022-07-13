PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast is one of the special places sea turtles come to nest throughout the year.

Nesting season began in May, and as of July 8th, the Panama City Beach Turtle Watch says nest numbers have outshined last year’s numbers.

Kennard Watson, Director of the Panama City Beach Turtle Watch says the count is, “up to 39 now, we haven’t updated the website with the latest numbers, but nesting is running much higher than last year, over twice as high so were having a good season so far.”

These are great findings considering numbers in recent years have been below average.

Last years total nest count was 27, but consistent tropical activity ruined most of those nests.

Watson added, “as long as we don’t have a severe storm season, I’m confident we’re going to have a good hatching season, and that’s going to be starting towards the end of July and early August.”

Even though hatching season will be starting off with strong numbers, the baby turtles may not be able to withstand another over-active hurricane season that has been forecasted.



Kelly Godsey, hydrologist, and meteorologist of the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee says hatchlings might see similar threats from tropical storms this year,

“What we can say is that when we see storms get into the Gulf, even if they go further west towards Texas we still get very dangerous surf that affects the Florida Panhandle and that causes significant beach erosion and already along the beaches they are vulnerable over the last couple of seasons with a lot of tropical activity.”

It can’t be said for sure how many tropical events the Panhandle will deal with this year, but it can be assumed that too much activity would be another set back for these endangered creatures.