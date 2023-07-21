BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company’s Bay-Walton Sector Plan is comprised of more than 100,000 acres of land, nearly half of which is protected under a conservancy.

St. Joe company officials proposed the sector plan in 2015. About 95,000 in located in Bay County. Another 15,000 is in Walton County. The land is divided into smaller parcels. Some will be developed, others will be preserved.

“A DSAP is a detailed specific area plan on a minimum of 1,000 acres, we currently have one DSAP approved in Walton County that we’re actively building in and we have five DSAPs approved in Bay County and a future DSAP that we’re currently working on,” St. Joe VP of Residential Real Estate Bridget precise said.

During Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners approved a St. Joe’s Company request to amend an additional 936 acres.

“When they’ve gone out and done more mapping and more surveying of those general areas which cover thousands of acres, they get more detailed information on where exactly they need to preserve and where exactly there’s options that can be developed,” Bay County Community Development Director Ian Crelling said.

“We call this kind of a clean-up amendment because we’re not changing any densities or intensities, we’re not asking for an additional development program, we’re actually putting more land into conservation, open space, land uses as opposed to putting more land into development areas on this,” Precise said.

St. Joe still has plenty of land for residential and commercial development.

“Regional employment there where you’re trying to bring in industry, commercial uses, and then of course, you have a lot of mixed-use and residential uses, the mixed-use is going to be areas where you can walk to your shopping and use your golf carts to go to your general kind of neighborhood commercial uses,” Precise said.

St. Joe officials said they’ve started construction on a golf course and recreation amenities.

As St. Joe officials survey more of the Bay-Walton Sector, they say they expect to find more land that should be conserved.