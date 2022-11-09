PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Extension project of Titus Road has officially been opened for drivers to use.

Bay County officials said the new road should help alleviate morning and afternoon school traffic around North Bay Haven Academy.

The Bay County Officials have been working on on-road connector projects.

The Titus Rd. extension project extends for a one-mile stretch of roadway. The road took about one year to build at a cost of around $3 million.

Bay County Officials said the main reason for the road projects is safety.

“A number of years ago, we were seeing about 27 accidents a year at the intersection of County Road 2321 and U.S. 231,” Bay County Chief of Infrastructure Keith Bryant said. “That’s a lot of accidents for one year so we looked at how we could kind of reduce those accidents, reduce the traffic and the congestion.”

Titus’ extension starts near Highway 390 and goes into Titus Park. The road continues all the way to County Road 2321.

The next phase of the project will connect the new Titus Road to Mill Bayou Bouvard.

Officials said to also be on the lookout for road construction at Gulf Bay Parkway.

“The D.O.T. also has plans in the near future to realign Titus Road at U.S 231 to Star Avenue,” Bryant said. “So you’ll be able to travel this corridor, come out to a single intersection at U.S. 231, and continue east along Star Avenue. There’s a new roadway it just went into construction. That’s a Department of Transportation project called Gulf Coast Parkway which will connect the Tyndall Parkway, basically making it a faster route to Tyndall Parkway.”

Bay County District One Commissioner Tommy Hamm hopes the bypasses will also help first- responders to get to their destinations quicker.