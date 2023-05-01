BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Big Brothers of Big Sisters of Northwest Florida fosters one-on-one mentoring throughout Bay and Okaloosa counties.

In Bay County, there are at least twenty children waiting for a mentor. This means children are signed up and ready to be matched with a mentor, but there isn’t enough mentors waiting to be matched.

The organization asks mentors to commit to mentoring for a least a year and spend time with their “little” once a week, or every other week.

Often times, these relationships last much longer and their impact far-reaching beyond high school graduation or when a ‘little’ turns 18.

This week, News 13 featured one ‘match’ who not only continued to stay in touch long after graduation, but consider themselves family.

Chris Berry and Zak Thompson became matched in 2011 when Thompson was 11-years-old.

Berry was there at his high school graduation in 2018 and most recently, proud to watch Thompson graduate from the Police Academy.

Thompson said one of his favorite memories with Berry is their road trip they took to six or seven different states, following his high school graduation.

“Berry has helped Thompson navigate every possible milestone,” said Match Specialist Leanne Gaudet with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. “This match is truly family to one another. Zak’s mom and grandmother adore Chris like he is one of them.”

Berry encouraged others to become a mentor.

“You just gotta do it,” said Berry. “This is probably one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”

To learn more about the program and become a Big Brother or Big Sister, you can call (850) 763-KIDS.