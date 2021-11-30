A local restaurant gives back to three Bay County charities

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – One local business gave back to three Bay County charities on this year’s “Giving Tuesday.”

Each year, Sharky’s on the Beach has charities participate in “Bay Helping Bay.” They choose a day where 100% of the money collected goes back to the community.

On Tuesday, Sharky’s donated $5,000 checks to “Stuff the Bus,” “The Arc,” and St. Andrews Medical Center.

“Stuff the Bus” organizer Skip Bondur said this check will save Christmas for many children in Bay County.

“This is Christmas for dozens, if not thousands of kids,” he said. “We are very vigilant every year to make sure that we do our best to spend every dollar that we get and so we are going to make sure this five becomes a lot more when we begin to check out at retailers here locally so that we can distribute toys in peoples backyards.”

This is the 10th year Bondur will sleep on the top of his bus for ten days straight, collecting as many toys as he can for children.

He encourages everyone to come out to the Walmart on West 23rd Street starting on Sunday, December 5 to help local children.