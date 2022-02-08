PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — “Cirque under the Stars” a family-friendly event with a number of performances will take place Saturday, Feb. 19 at Aaron Bessant Park.

This year’s theme is ‘Creatures of the Night.’ Gates open up at 5 p.m., and a children’s matinee will take place at 6 p.m. The main adult show will begin at 7 p.m. Those who attend must bring a blanket or chair.

The show is put on by Santa Rosa Beach Aerial Arts and features aerial acrobatics, circus performers, contortionists, fire performers and more.

“This is our second annual event and it’s unlike anything the area has seen,” said performer, Emily Natalio. “It’s a Vegas-style show with fire performers and other artists from our studio and across the Panhandle,”

There will also be food trucks, refreshments, vendors and more at the event.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online or at the gate. Pre-purchase is suggested as prices will increase at the gate.