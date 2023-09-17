PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – While some people use this Sunday for rest or to watch a football game. Others decided to pick up trash on the side of the highway.

Keeping Bay County clean is an act that most people can get behind. Picking up trash on your day off in the heat is another story.

The Libertarian Party of Bay County is doing just that with their quarterly highway clean-up.

“Out here to do some good for the community. Hopefully, pick up some trash, make our community look a little, nicer and cleaner, and just show the people that you know, we don’t need to rely on the government to do everything for us,” said Libertarian Party of Bay County member Patrick Leistner.

This is the seventh highway clean-up that the libertarian party has done since last year. It rained earlier in the day, so a few members canceled. Leistner still decided to show up to clean from Beck Avenue to Beach Drive

Patrick began the quarterly highway cleanups about two years ago. Even though he’s the only one today, he’s still committed to getting the job done.

“This is our highway. So, try to keep it clean as we can get some good help from some good Samaritans along the way. But just trying to keep St. Andrews in Bay County clean and nice,” said Leistner.

Leistner was happy to say the roads were cleaner than he anticipated.

“It’s been cleaner than normal. A bit surprised. Not picking up as much today, but some days there’s definitely more like after Mardi Gras, you’ll definitely see a lot more trash out, but it’s hit or miss.”

It was his idea to start these quarterly cleanups. He says he was inspired by other libertarian groups and is just happy to be involved with Bay County.

“We’re just looking for ways to give back to the community, and we need a couple of other libertarian groups that do this in their area. So, we figure, why not us? It’s easy to get some exercise and give back. So, all in good fun.”

Leistner says the next highway cleanup will be sometime in December.

For more information about the Libertarian party of Bay County visit their website.