Nearly 7,000 Bay County residents need to update their voter registration

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County elections officials are asking almost 7,000 voters to update their voter registration information.

If not, the voters could face some inconveniences.

New voting laws require a social security or driver’s license number for mail-in ballots.

If you plan to vote by mail for the next election, Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen urges that you take care of this issue now.

“You got time, but don’t take the time… Get it done,” Andersen said. “Get it done promptly, and that way we can relax as far as get your vote-by-mail request in, and we won’t have to say, ‘I’m sorry— until you get this information on file with us, we can’t do a vote-by-mail request.'”

Andersen’s staff plans to send out letters to the affected voters, requesting this information.

If you need help filling out the forms, they said they’ll be happy to walk you through it.