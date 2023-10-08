MEXICO BEACH, Fla (WMBB) – Following Hurricane Michael, one local business joined forces with a non-profit.

The Killer Seafood restaurant celebrates its five-year anniversary of the Stronger than the Storm event.

It’s a three-day event with hot meals provided by killer seafood and live music.

Friday began with a sunset kickoff party, Saturday was an all-day festival with eleven different performances, and Sunday was a little more relaxed but still drew a large crowd.

The event organizer says his goal is to keep things as low-cost as possible.

“Just come here, maybe get a merch t-shirt, buy my little food and all those proceeds go to help pay for tent rentals and the musicians. and also, we’ll try to keep this thing as cheap as possible for everybody, so they don’t have to spend a lot of money and come out, have a great time,” said Event Organizer Matt Larson.

Admission was free for the public.

After the main Stronger than the Storm event, there was an after-party at the Brick Wall in Port Saint Joe.