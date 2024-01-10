BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators say they’ve just wrapped up a trafficking case involving an underage victim.

Terrance Lowder III, Lavar Randall, Jerry McCarigie, and Cody Taylor have all been arrested in connection with the human trafficking of a 16-year-old Springfield girl.

Investigators said it was Lowder who first made contact with the victim through social media.

They said as the relationship progressed, Lowder convinced the victim to have sex for money.

Lowder allegedly contacted McCarigie to coordinate a January 2 encounter at the Sea Breeze Motel on Panama City Beach.

They believe McCarigie picked up the 16-year-old from her Springfield home, then provided meth and marijuana for the whole group.

“We believe that Lowder then began soliciting customers and that that did go to the motel room and have sex with a 16-year-old juvenile,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

The following day Sea Breeze staff called law enforcement because those occupying the room stayed past their reservation.

The deputy who responded was concerned about the young girl’s presence.

“Patrol realized that something wasn’t right with the situation, was able to talk to the juvenile, discovered that the juvenile was engaged in sexual activity with a 46-year-old male,” Ford said.

All four men are charged with various felony charges depending on their alleged involvement. Lowder is being held on a $1 million bail.

Authorities said this case is not related to last week’s arrest of a Dothan man on human trafficking charges.