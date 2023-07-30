BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Sunday afternoon, a 35-acre forest fire occurred near Johnny Lane and Highway 231 in Youngstown.

Bay County Fire, Florida Forest Service, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.

According to Bay County Emergency Services, their most recent update says that fire service crews are continuing its work on the fire, noting it’s 75% contained with minimal fire activity. That update was posted on Facebook at 6:19pm Sunday evening.

No structures were threatened by the fire. Additionally, there were no evacuations or road closures.