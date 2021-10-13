Stabbing in Panama City sends man to the hospital

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 29-year-old man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed late Tuesday night, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s office.

It happened before 11 p.m. on Cherokee Heights Road.

Bay County Sheriff Sgt. Steven Reinhart said the man was stabbed by a long-time girlfriend that he lives with.

Sgt. Reinhart said the woman was also taken to the hospital and was believed to be intoxicated.

He said she is in custody and will be taken to the Bay County Jail after leaving the hospital.

A 9-year-old child also witnessed the incident but was unharmed.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Conversations continue in Callaway about Bob Little Road and Cherry Street intersection

Workshop held to educate parents on social media dangers

Walton approved more than $7 million in grants and spending

Jackson County commissioners try redistricting for the first time in 35 years

Diego's Burrito Factory coming to Lynn Haven

Stormwater relief projects coming to Lynn Haven

More Local News

Don't Miss