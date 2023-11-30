BAY COUNTY, FL. (WMBB) — November 30 marks the official end of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Florida caught a break this year, with no storms hitting any major population centers.

Out of this year’s 182-day hurricane season, there were seven hurricanes, three of them major. Hurricane Idalia was the only hurricane to make landfall.

“That’s a good, good feeling to know that we’ve made it through hurricane season,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Ever since Hurricane Michael devastated our area in 2018, locals get a bit jumpy when a storm enters the gulf.

It wasn’t any different with Idalia.

“It started kind of taking a path that was similar to Michael got a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach. And, you know, fortunately, it did not hit here,” Ford said.

Idalia wound up hitting the big bend area, around the Cedar Key.

Ford is the state chairman of the Florida Sheriff’s Association Hurricane Task Force.

He helped coordinate the state response, which included a team of 20 to 25 Bay County deputies deployed to Taylor County.

“We did go help those that it did affect over in Taylor County, Dixie County, Citrus County, since hurricane Michael, so many people came to help us,” Ford said.

Ford said he’s grateful for the help Bay County received after Michael and is happy to help others.

“A big debt to repay,” Ford said.

While hurricane season is over, it’s still important to be aware of other natural disasters.

“We had a pretty light year compared to previous years. That doesn’t mean that next year is going to be the same. We could have a lot of storms next year. We could have very bad storms or next year. So, everybody needs to be prepared,” Bay County Emergency Management Section Chief Eric Kunzman said.

Kunzman says anytime is a good time to collect hurricane supplies and make an evacuation plan.

“Be prepared. Know when storms are coming and how to be safe,” Kunzman said.

For a link to Bay County Emergency Management’s free disaster preparedness guide click here.