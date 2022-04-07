BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FSU Early Childhood Autism Program, commonly referred to as ECAP, is gearing up for its 10th annual Auction for Autism Awareness.

The last time this event was held was in 2019. It had to take a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

A suggested donation of $30.00 is recommended to attend.

The fundraiser will feature a live performance from a local band, dinner, giveaways, and a silent auction.

All money raised will go towards the ECAP Scholarship fund, which provides financial assistance to Bay County families impacted by autism who need help paying for therapy.

ECAP serves ages three to 26 and the therapy goes to support children with behaviors we often take for granted, such as brushing your teeth or making your bed. ECAP also helps with verbal behavior and communication.

The auction begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, in the Holley Academic Center at the FSU Panama City campus.