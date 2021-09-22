Bay County woman charged for grand theft

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman was arrested and charged after a local company said the woman had stolen a check from them, police said.

Kimberly Bottomy, 54, was charged with grand theft on Wednesday.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a local company that Bottomy had stolen a check from them, filled out for an amount in excess of $15,000, and deposited it in her own business account.

According to BCSO, after investigating the allegations they learned there were discrepancies in several invoices she had sent to the company.

Bottomy was taken to the Bay County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.