Bay County woman celebrates her 100th birthday

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — A Bay County woman has hit a major milestone, Betty Jasinski celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Jasinski grew up in Nashville and said her favorite decade was the 40s, as she had a lot of fun dancing during the big band era.

She has lived in her house in Bay County for the last 30 years but has done a lot of traveling, which she still cherishes those memories.

The centenarian gives us advice on just how to reach 100.

“Well, you have to eat properly for one thing,” Jasinski said. “Don’t drink. Wine is okay but hard liquor no. Not ever.”

She said she thrives because she wakes up every morning with the mentality that it is going to be the best day of her life. And Wednesday was one of those days.

