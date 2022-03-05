PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters, forestry workers, and dozens of first responders continued to battle a growing 1,000-acre wildfire in Bay County Saturday.



These are the latest updates:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak to the public at 10 a.m. according to a news release from his office.

He’ll be joined by CFO and State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis, FDACS Commissioner Nikki Fried, Congressman Dr. Neil Dunn, Representative Jay Trumbull, Representative Brad Drake, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, FDEM Bay County Director Frankie Lumm.



News 13 will carry the news conference live.

Bay County Emergency Services 8 a.m. update:

The fire is 1,400 acres and growing. It is 39 percent contained. More than 200 firefighters from across the panhandle are on the ground. The evacuation order is still in effect. Residents are not allowed to go back home.



“Please be patient as first responders battle this dangerous fire,” officials wrote.

Drones should no5 be flown near the fire as helicopters and planes are in the air battling the blaze. A burn ban remains in effect.