8:30 AM UPDATE: Here’s the latest from Bay County Emergency Services:

At this time the Bertha Swamp Rd Fire is 28,109 acres and 10% contained. The majority of the growth is in Calhoun County. We will have a map soon.

The Adkins Rd Fire is 875 acres and is 50% contained.

The Star Rd fire is 250 acres and is 60% contained.

We have had questions about why it’s called the #ChipolaComplex. Our Florida Forest Service district is called Chipola. A multiple fire response is referred to as a complex.

8:00 AM UPDATE:

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, held a news conference Tuesday morning about the Bay County wildfires.



She was joined by Johnny Sabo, Assistant Director of the Florida Forest Service and Anthony Petellat, Incident Commander at the Florida Forest Service. Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters and resources from numerous fire and emergency service departments are working around the clock to help suppression efforts.

You can watch the full news conference above.

News 13 This Morning Updates:

EMS Chief Interview

EMS Safety Interview