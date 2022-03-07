7 AM: This is the latest update from the Florida Forest Service as of Sunday night. We expect an update later this morning.



The Florida Forest Service’s Blue Incident Management team will assume command of the Adkins Avenue Fire and Bertha Swamp Road Fire on Monday under the name Chipola Complex. When two or more wildfires are burning close together in the same area, they are often called a “complex” and attacked by firefighters under a unified command.

Bertha Swamp Road Fire:

The Bertha Swamp Road Fire is now estimated at 9,000 acres and sits at 20 percent containment. This fire has shown significant activity throughout the day as winds pushed the fire through thick, dry, and dead trees and vegetation left behind from Hurricane Michael. Structure crews have been in place near the communities surrounding Bear Creek, south and east of US 231, as wildland firefighters worked to build containment lines to stem the fire’s forward progress.

Residents in the Bear Creek area were put under mandatory evacuation orders on Saturday as the fire pushed from its origin in Gulf County into Bay and Calhoun counties. There are 17 tractor-plow units working on the fire. Motorists and residents are encouraged to remain clear of the area and to follow updates from the Bay County Emergency Services on Facebook. Residents can register for emergency notifications at AlertBay.org.

Adkins Avenue Fire:

The Adkins Avenue Fire is now measured at 841 acres and is 40% contained. Early acreage estimates were hampered by smoky conditions and intense fire activity. As smoke conditions improved, firefighters were able to conduct better mapping. Gusty winds and erratic fire behavior tested containment lines all day, and several spot fires occurred outside of the lines. Firefighters quickly attacked to suppress the small spot fires. There are currently five tractor-plow units assigned to the Adkins Avenue Fire.

All evacuation orders for the Adkins Avenue Fire remain in place. There is no timeline for when residents will be allowed to return home. Motorists and residents are encouraged to remain clear of the area and to follow updates from the Bay County Emergency Services on Facebook. Residents can register for emergency notifications at AlertBay.org.

There are currently 168 wildfires burning 15,300 acres throughout Florida. Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters and resources from numerous fire and emergency service departments are working around the clock to help suppression efforts.

Star Avenue Fire:

The Star Avenue Fire is now measured at 250 acres and is 45% contained.

Four tractor-plow units and multiple helicopters that were assigned to the Adkins Avenue Fire responded as soon it was reported Sunday afternoon, but stiff winds upward of 20 mph fanned the flames and pushed the fire toward nearby communities.

An evacuation order was issued for Clifford Chester Sims Veterans Administration Nursing Home and residents were transported to either a temporary shelter or nearby hospital depending on needs. The Star Ave Fire is growing, and updates will be issued as the situation develops. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

With some of the smoke cleared from the #AdkinsAvenueFire, firefighters were able to conducting better mapping. The Adkins Avenue Fire is still measured at 841 acres and is now 40% contained.