PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some ring in the New Year with a toast, others set off fireworks, and then there’s a family celebrating a life-changing moment.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday, HCA Gulf Coast Hospital delivered the first Bay County baby of 2024. Baby Breani is a healthy newborn.

“Baby was born 7 pounds 13 ounces and measured 20 inches and it was a really good delivery, she went into natural and spontaneous labor,” HCA nurse Brianna said.

Breani’s mom Zulema said she is blessed to begin 2024 with a healthy newborn.

“She’s super excited that it was New Year’s and it wasn’t the date that the doctors had given her. I think the baby was born two weeks earlier than the date that they had given her, but she’s super excited, very thankful for God to help bless them with this healthy newborn baby,” Brianna translated for Zulema.

Baby Breani’s parents moved to Panama City just a few months ago.

“He’s saying that they were actually super sad yesterday because as the New Year coming everyone celebrating with their families, they are here by themselves. All their family lives really far away so they were really sad that they were going to be by themselves and then this new baby coming has made them just so excited, they’re just so filled with joy,” Brianna translated for Darin, the father.

HCA gives a gift basket to the firstborn baby of the year.

“It’s very, very exciting because usually we want to stay home with our families and celebrate New Year’s but it gives us a new meaning to come to work and actually see these like babies that are born, new life, new years, it’s like a refreshing moment,” Brianna said.

All babies born at HCA on January 1 will receive a ‘New Year, New Baby’ onesie.