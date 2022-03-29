PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Vietnam Veterans are being honored across the country, including here in Bay County on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The Bay County Vet Center held a special event to honor Vietnam Veterans for their sacrifice and courage.



“Today is a blessing, it’s just a blessing,” Vietnam Veteran Frank Price said.

Price fought in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969 as a Crew Chief and Gunner on a UH-1C Gunship.

When he returned home from the war, Price said he didn’t expect to bring it all back with him.

He said it is helpful to be surrounded by other veterans who understand.

“Days like this make me feel proud to have served my country and to see my fellow vets that made it home and to honor those that didn’t make it home and their families and it’s just a blessing to me. I think every man here feels like they have comradery with each other they may not know each other,” Price said.

March 29 was declared National Vietnam War Veterans day in 2017.

Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Matt Standish said there are more than 20,000 Veterans in Bay County and a quarter of them are Vietnam Veterans.

This is the first year the Bay County Vet Center has held its own celebration.

“It’s just a really wonderful day that we can celebrate our Vietnam Vets. To make them feel appreciated, feel at home because you know when they came home from Vietnam they were treated horribly. This just gives us a chance to really recognize them and make sure they know they really are heroes,” Standish said.

And to finish up the day, all of the Veterans gathered around the flag pole to say the Pledge of Allegiance together.

This year is the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.