Bay County vehicles, other items sold at auction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of people visited a Panama City auction lot Saturday to bid on a variety of items.

Items included kids’ slides and other daycare items from Tyndall Air Force Base, wooden benches, Home Depot tools and 40 vehicles from various Bay County departments, including the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

“Whether it’s their vehicles that they no longer need or maybe it was a vehicle that was confiscated and everything’s settled and they can now sell it, so you never know what you’ll get,” Beverly Shean with the Florida Auction Network said.

The network hosts vehicle auctions several times a year.

“It’s a really great opportunity for [the agencies] to get rid of some vehicles they no longer need and for people to get a good deal, so we’re always excited to do these,” Shean said.

Money from the auction is given back to the agencies to fund programs.

Shean expects more BCSO vehicles to be at an auction in March, and they also do online auctions. Photos are posted on Florida Auction Network’s Facebook page. For more information, you can also call them at 850-896-2343