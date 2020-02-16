Bay County vehicles, other items sold at auction

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of people visited a Panama City auction lot Saturday to bid on a variety of items.

Items included kids’ slides and other daycare items from Tyndall Air Force Base, wooden benches, Home Depot tools and 40 vehicles from various Bay County departments, including the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

“Whether it’s their vehicles that they no longer need or maybe it was a vehicle that was confiscated and everything’s settled and they can now sell it, so you never know what you’ll get,” Beverly Shean with the Florida Auction Network said.

The network hosts vehicle auctions several times a year.

“It’s a really great opportunity for [the agencies] to get rid of some vehicles they no longer need and for people to get a good deal, so we’re always excited to do these,” Shean said.

Money from the auction is given back to the agencies to fund programs.

Shean expects more BCSO vehicles to be at an auction in March, and they also do online auctions. Photos are posted on Florida Auction Network’s Facebook page. For more information, you can also call them at 850-896-2343

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival"

Bay Co. Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Co. Auction"

Officials Prep Hurricane Michael action plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials Prep Hurricane Michael action plan"

Walton County law enforcement agencies stage fatal mock D.U.I. for students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County law enforcement agencies stage fatal mock D.U.I. for students"

Ninja Warrior playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ninja Warrior playground"

PPDR program begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPDR program begins"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.