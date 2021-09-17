Bay County updates COVID-19 numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 cases have swept through Bay County throughout the past couple of months, but that could be changing.

The infection rate throughout the Bay District Schools system fell slightly in the most recent update.

BDS had 42 students and six staff members test positive for COVID-19 from Tuesday through Thursday. That is 16 fewer cases than the last report. The district has seen 3.3% of students and staff test positive since the school year began on Aug. 10.

Over 400 students and staff are currently quarantining per CDC Guidelines after being exposed to someone who tested positive. There are also 121 fewer school members quarantining, than earlier this week.

Throughout Bay County, there are 566 COVID cases, which is three more than last week.

The vaccination numbers increased from last week, as 951 people received a vaccination. In the last report, 836 people were vaccinated.