Bay County Transportation Planning Organization holds public workshop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County transportation officials are working on the future as area roads need improvements but it could take more than two decades to make those changes.

The Bay County Transportation Planning Organization held a public workshop for members of the community to come out and vote on three different cost-feasible plans — the fifth out of five phases to be adopted by the TPO to complete the Long Range Transportation Plan.

Thursday’s vote was not a final decision on a cost-feasible project or which projects would be selected. Panama City Beach Vice Mayor, Geoff McConnell, said they will go to TPO next month with recommendations based on tonight’s meeting.

Lynn Haven resident, Holly Spring, said she came out on Thursday to see if there was anything in the works for Highway 390. She said her top priority is alleviated traffic in her neighborhood.

“We’re growing by leaps and bounds,” Spring said. “There’s a lot of people who want to come to Bay County and live here and traffic in the morning is painful.”

Spring said even though she didn’t get the answers she was looking for at Thursday’s workshop, she’s hopeful things could change. “So we’re going to keep our fingers crossed that we can keep coming to more meetings and put our hands up and get FDOT’s attention and say 390 really needs some significant help,” Spring said.

McConnell said they will take Thursday’s feedback into consideration when the Bay County TPO established project priorities.

“So the Florida Department of Transportation makes the final determination of which of these projects will be happening when and when they’ll be funded,” McConnell said. “The Bay County Transportation Planning Organization of which I am a member, helps to establish those priorities.”

Three different versions of a cost-feasible plan were presented at Thursday’s workshop.