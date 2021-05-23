Bay County Transportation Organization to hold public meetings to discuss Bay Town Trolley improvements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Transportation Organization is asking for the public’s input at three different public meetings to discuss Bay Town Trolley improvements next week.

The Bay Town Trolley’s ‘Chart Our Course’ project launched last year and has been gathering input from stakeholders.

The meetings will take place on May 24, 25, and 26. The team is encouraging the public to provide any suggestions for improvement at those meetings.

On Monday May 24, the meeting will take place at the Lyndell Conference Center beginning at 2 p.m. in the meeting room.

Tuesday’s meeting will take place at 9 a.m. at Gulf Coast State College in the student union room 232. Wednesday’s meeting will take place at the Center for the Arts in the cafe at 12 p.m.

For more information on the ‘Chart Our Course’ project, click here.