Bay County Tourist Development Council discusses tourism after COVID-19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – With vacation rentals now opening back up, the Bay County Tourist Development Council believes there will be more visitors coming to the beach.

“As far as vacation rentals, people are coming. They are ready to get out of their house and come down and enjoy this beach,” TDC Chairman Phil Chester said.

They want tourists to come but they also want to make sure they are safe during the process.

Chester said it has already been busier than normal in the month of May and they expect to have a big June and July as well.

“People have been stuffed up in their house for months and they are ready to get out and enjoy this beach. Personally, I feel like they will be back in June and July also,” Chester said. “We got some different areas that are closed off per the Governor, maybe later on those places will open up. I feel confident our June and July will be phenomenal.”

Executive Director of the Bay County TDC Dan Rowe says they plan to put around one million dollars into a marketing campaign to get Panama City Beach back open.

He said they are focusing on marketing to tourists from areas which are not COVID-19 hotspots.

“Just so we can ensure that as people are coming to Panama City Beach, that everybody is going to be safe,” Rowe said. “We are going to be continuing to monitor that on a daily basis to make sure that we are getting our dollars expended well. That they have the return of investment we anticipate, but also that we are in the right markets with the right message.”

The TDC has already started putting out marketing materials geared at bringing visitors back to the beach.

The council will meet again on June 9, but will hold another meeting sooner if they need to.